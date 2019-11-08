DxOMark came out with its latest review featuring the iPhone 11 Pro and the Pro Max since that they both have the same camera and chipsets so you will get identical stills and videos from the two. DxOMark gave the phones an overall score of 117 points which is just enough to put it in third place alongside the Galaxy S10-series. However, they come a couple of points short of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the recently released Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro/Mi note 10.

As one would expect, the iPhone 11 Pro delivers sharp photos with accurate exposure, wide dynamic range and punchy colors that are also true to life. Additionally, the ultra wide-angle camera received some praise for its detailed shots, wide dynamic range and low chromatic aberrations.

Unfortunately, the presence of noise in all lighting conditions, and the loss of detail in long-range zoom shots kept DxOMark from giving the phone a higher score.

Video recording is excellent as well with wide dynamic range, good detail and effective stabilization. The weaker points are white balance issues and aliasing in some situations. Still, an overall score of 102 points for video recording puts it among the best in the industry.

Source