The year started with the promising news that the Samsung Galaxy A8s with Infinity-O display might escape China and hit other countries. Today the Korean company announced on its website that its domestic market would also see the phone, although under a different moniker - Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro. It will arrive on February 28 with a battery pack as a gift for some Samsung members.

To differentiate the phone from the three-year-old midranger Galaxy A9 Pro (2016), well refer to the new device as Galaxy A9 Pro (2019). The device has Snapdragon 710 chipset and only one memory option - 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The battery is 3,400 mAh, and the OS is Android Pie. It has three cameras on the back - 24 MP main snapper, 10 MP telephoto lens and a 5 MP depth sensor that cannot be used on its own.



Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019)

Samsung is offering the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) for KRW599,500, which is about $535/470. It can be purchased in all three colors (Blue, Gray, Black/Green) from the Samsung website, the companys in-house Digital Plaza, Samsung Experience Stores, Eternal, and Hi Mart. It will be available on February 28 and all customers who participated in the Samsung Members program until March 31 will get a 10,000 mAh power bank as a gift.

