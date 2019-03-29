Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 5G without a price tag. However, a report from South Korea revealed the price of the device and that it is already being prepared for a launch next week, including a variant with 8/512 GB memory.

Prices for the 8/256 GB phone will be KRW1,39 million (around $1,220/1,100) but can increase to KRW1,55 million ($1,360/1,215) if you need to double the storage.

The launch on April 5, which is exactly seven days from today, will be the first time well see the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G offered anywhere in the world, but Verizon plans to start pre-orders on the same day as well.

Customers who go for the device with six cameras before April 16 will receive free Galaxy Buds, a wireless charger and 50% discount on one screen replacement within the first year.

After South Korea and the United States, six European countries will also follow with offering the Galaxy S10 5G - France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. At least eight carriers have been working with Samsung to develop a 5G network that should provide gigabit speeds for the mightiest Galaxy S10.

We are still waiting if they will offer the phone for the same amount of money but with a euro sign instead of a dollar sign in front.

