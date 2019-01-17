The LG G7 ThinQ started beta testing Android 9 Pie in November with a promise to deliver the update in Q1 2019 and it's now here. Or rather, it is there in South Korea. LG typically releases updates in its home market first and then globally a couple of months later.
Heres what you have to look forward to. The change log includes Pies gesture navigation and the battery optimization features. An LG-supplied issue is the support for dual apps, so you can use two social networking apps simultaneously.
LG G7 ThinQ change log for Android 9 Pie (in Korean)
The camera gained LG V40s Magic Photo, which allows users to animate a part of an image. Additional changes include security enhancements like managing folder access and Wi-Fi permissions for apps and enabling SD card encryption even without a secure lockscreen (one with a PIN or password).
don't get me wrong be lets see how long will it take before your phone taste pie 9.0 case LG is talking now about 9.0 but forgot to update 2016 phones with sd820 + 4gb of ram fast enough for 8.0......
if the device is unlocked no sir you must have your carrier sim in during update
Running after updates? My V30+ don't give a pig and it's rocking !
