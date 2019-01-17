The LG G7 ThinQ started beta testing Android 9 Pie in November with a promise to deliver the update in Q1 2019 and it's now here. Or rather, it is there  in South Korea. LG typically releases updates in its home market first and then globally a couple of months later.

Heres what you have to look forward to. The change log includes Pies gesture navigation and the battery optimization features. An LG-supplied issue is the support for dual apps, so you can use two social networking apps simultaneously.



LG G7 ThinQ change log for Android 9 Pie (in Korean)

The camera gained LG V40s Magic Photo, which allows users to animate a part of an image. Additional changes include security enhancements like managing folder access and Wi-Fi permissions for apps and enabling SD card encryption even without a secure lockscreen (one with a PIN or password).

Source (in Korean) | Via