The United States has no plan to stop its crusade against Huawei to get what it wants from China in the ongoing trade war. Reuters reported that a US State Department official said in a meeting with fellow South Korean that LG Uplus shouldnt serve in sensitive areas, because the carrier uses Huawei equipment.

An official statement by the telecom said there were no formal requests from either South Koreas or United States foreign ministries. However, Washington has been pressing its allies to drop Huawei from supplying its networks, and the peak was reached last week when the US president forbade companies like Qualcomm and Google to deal with the Chinese manufacturer.

South Korea might be an ally of the United States, but China remains the biggest export market for the Asian country. Reuters quoted government data from Seoul, saying nearly a quarter of all exports were headed to China. South Koreans foreign ministry simply said it is aware of the US position on the security of 5G equipment.

