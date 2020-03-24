Verizon is announcing the steps its taking to help its customers during the COVID-19 outbreak, which leaves many with interrupted incomes and unpredictable hardships. Along with additional high-speed data, customers dont need to worry about overage or late fees for up to 60 days.

Verizon Wireless customers will be given 15GB of additional high-speed data starting on March 15, lasting through April 30. This will be done automatically with no action required from subscribers. For those who already have an unlimited plan, Verizon is offering additional hotspot data, and the same can be said for Jetpack (Verizons branded hotspot line) customers.

For two months, Verizon will waive late fees and overage charges. It will also voice charges for Lifeline customers. In addition, Fios Home and Business broadband will no longer have data caps.

As more people are working and studying from home these days, people are depending on their available network connections for both income and communication.

Check out the Source link for all the details on Verizons actions, as well as details for a discounted Fios home broadband service that Verizon will begin offering on April 3.

